Davao police kill man carrying explosives

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Police killed a suspected militant in a firefight before sunrise on Tuesday in Davao City. Officials said an improvised explosive assembled from a 60mm mortar, several grenades and a handgun were also recovered from the slain man in the village of Maa. The man’s companion escaped on a motorcycle. It was not known whether the man was a member of the Abu Sayyaf or the Maute jihadist group tagged as behind a deadly bombing in Davao City’s night market last year. Senior Insp. Maria Teresita Gazpan, police spokesperson, appealed to the public to stay vigilant and report to authorities suspicious persons in their community. Recently, New People’s Army rebels also attacked a factory of the Lapanday Foods Corp. in Davao that wounded two persons. The rebels said the raid was a punishment for alleged land grabbing by the company.

Al Jacinto