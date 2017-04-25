Davao swimmer shines in PRISAA National Games

IBA, Zambales: Davao Region swimmer Kyle Pajarito, a 19-year old native of Samal Island, made his presence felt by bagging three gold and one silver medals in Day 2 of the 2017 Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Games on Tuesday at the Zambales Sports Complex here.

Pajarito topped the 200-meter freestyle with a time record of two minutes and 14.26 seconds and followed it up with outstanding performances in the 200-m butterfly (2:25.47), and 400m individual medley (5:31.31). He also helped his team finished second in the 400-m relay (4:19.15).

“I trained a lot for this competition and focused on my strokes during the actual game. I have kept my fighting spirit alive,” said Papjarito, a second year BS Social Work student at the University of Mindanao.

Davao Region coach Vasit Venturillo was elated with his wards’ performance as they gathered seven gold, one silver and six bronze medals in Day 1 of the swimming competition.

“It was overwhelming because it’s way beyond expected. Though we’ve been training for this competition for couple of months but we never expect that everything will go through smoothly,” Venturillo said.

Pajarito will vie for the gold in the 1,500-m freestyle todayas well as the 400-m freestyle and 4×100 freestyle relay on Thursday.

Western Visayas topped the medal count in swimming with 12-10-7 followed by Davao Region (7-1-6) and Central Visayas (6-6-5).

Besides Pajarito, the other triple gold medalists were Razel Cabajar of Central Visayas and Juliana Therese Lee of Western Visayas.

A second year BS Biology student at the University of San Carlos–Cebu, Cabajar defended her crown in the 200-m butterfly event improving her record in 50-m freestyle (30.74), and 200-m medley relay (2:23.48).

Lee, meanwhile, bested other girls, ages 12 to 16, in 200-m freestyle (2:38.17), 100-m breaststroke (1:28.38), and 400-m freestyle relay (4:53.47).

Meanwhile, Central Visayas netters Shyne Villareal (singles), and Denice Kaye Alota and Precious Larriz Coderos (doubles) received the top honors in the women’s tennis team event.

In athletics, Shainne Lou Rosas of Western Visayas leapt 4.79 meters to claim the gold in girls’ long jump competition. Northern Island Region’s Antonette Aguilion (4.72) and Erika Kee (4.68) finished second and third, respectively.

Other winners in athletics were Calabaron’s Felyn Dolloso (women’s long jump), Robert Franasco (men’s 110m hurdles), Ralph Gesulgon (men’s javelin throw), Raffy Kalaw (men’s 3,000m steeplechase), Reynaldo Casa of Cagayan Valley (boys’ javelin throw), Kaizelle Vergara of Cordillera Administrative Region (400m low hurdles), Western Visayas’ Alter Balogo (boys’ long jump), Kim Villaru (girls’ 800m), and Clarence Gaylan (boys’ 100m).

Northern Mindanao runner Keenan Lou Caburnan finished first in 10,000m with 33:33.78.

Keeping their bid alive after two rounds of chess tournament are John Ray Batucan, Jesiah Mendoza, Rogelio Escobar Jr, Spencer Real, Lordwin Espiritu, Kenneth John Micompal, Jon Christian Lesaca, Nezil Merilles, Clinton Andres, and John Raymund Vistal.

In the dancesport competition, Ricksley Navaja and Cazandra Mae delos Reyes of Soccksargen outclassed participants from Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon to win the gold in Latin dance tertiary category.

JEAN RUSSEL V. DAVID