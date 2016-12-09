Davaoeño appointed Prosecutor General

A fellow Davaeño was chosen by President Rodrigo Duterte to head the National Prosecution Service of the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Davao Assistant City Prosecutor Victor Sepulvida will replace Claro Arellano as the new Prosecutor General.

Arellano was appointed as Philippine Overseas Employment Agency (POEA) administrator.

The Prosecutor General is the head of prosecutors nationwide and all preliminary investigation cases in the DOJ shall be filed in court only with his signature.

According to DOJ Undersecretary Ericson Balmes, Sepulvida was acting chief prosecutor of Davao City from 2014 to early 2015.

Duterte served as mayor of the city for 23 years before he was elected President in May this year.

Sepulvida was the one who ordered the filing of criminal charges against Supt. Leonardo Felonia, former chief of the Philippine National Police Southern Mindanao Regional Intelligence Unit, and three others for the murder of Cebu businessman Richard King in 2014. JOMAR CANLAS