Davao’s Kadayawan Festival soars anew like the Philippine Eagle

THE Philippine Eagle never ceases to amaze. At one meter tall with a wingspan of almost two meters, the intimidating arched beak, long crown feathers, it is easy to understand why it is considered as one of the three largest eagles in the world.

Proud and powerful, this stately gliding raptor is one of the symbols of Davao City.

This year’s 32nd celebration of the Kadayawan Festival, the Philippine Eagle is again taking the spotlight—only it is even more prominent with its vibrant colors that speak volumes of the diversity of the 11 tribes of the city, the uniqueness of their faith and culture and tradition.

The soaring bird of prey truly represents the city of more than 1.6 million people now gliding like the “Haring Ibon” as they embrace the promise of development and growth.

As it moves fast from its harrowing past of murders and unrest, focus is on Davao City as one of the country’s fastest growing urban centers.

Like the Philippine Eagle, which scientists claim to be genetically a rare product of evolutionary creation, history has made the city a unique blend of culture and tradition. This uniqueness is being celebrated every year through the Kadayawan Festival.

Davao City has many things to be thankful for, including its ability to be resilient in times of adversity. This year’s theme of the monumental celebration describes the Dabawenyos’ unspoken motto: “Stand Tall. United. Resilient.”

“We will surmount any challenge as we always have and we will not allow our fears to cripple us,” was Mayor Inday Sara’s message to Dabawenyos during the festival’s launch.

While Kadayawan has always been known as a thanksgiving festival, Inday Sara best describes it as a “recognition of, and a call for us to transcend boundaries, and show the world we are one diverse community working as one towards peace, inclusive growth and environmental protection.”

By pushing through with this year’s Kadayawan Festival despite the many challenges being faced by Mindanao and the nation, Dabawenyos show not only to the whole country but also to the whole world, that life is indeed [galvanizing]here.

For Dabawenyos as well as migrants to the city, the zest of life is best experienced in the locality through its colorful culture – represented by its tri-people population of Christians, Muslims, and the 11 Lumad tribes.

During the celebrations, locals and visitors can also expect to be served a wide array of the city’s gastronomic delights, some of which, they can bring home to their loved ones.

The City Government has promised that the 32nd Kadayawan Sa Davao will be truly spectacular when it kicks off on August 14 with the “Pag-Abli sa Kadayawan” at Magsaysay Park – featuring the mini-community of the 11 tribes called Kadayawan Village.

The other highlights are Bantawan, Habi Kadayawan, Subang Sinugdanan ug Panagtagbo, Dula Kadayawan, Hiyas sa Kadayawan, Kaondayawan, Mugna Kadayawan, Indak-indak sa Kadalanan, Tunog Kadayawan, Sayaw Kadayawan and Pitik Kadayawan.

JEFFREY TUPAS, CITY CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER