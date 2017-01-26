Davao’s Kadayawan to grace Hong Kong Chinese New Year

Davao’s Kadayawan festival will share the limelight with other world-class performances at the Cathay Pacific International Chinese New Year Night Parade on January 28 at the Tsim Sha Tsui district of Hong Kong.

The Kadayawan festival is a thanksgiving harvest festival, which showcases Davao’s rich culture, diversity and the unification of the province’s resident indigenous groups. The main highlight of the festival is the Indak-Indak Kadalanan street dancing.

Now on its 22nd edition, the city’s biggest and most colorful festival and highly received entertainment event takes on the theme, “Best Fortune World Party” for the Year of the Rooster. It begins will begin with an fun-filled, interactive street party, followed by a parade with spectacular floats and a wide variety of local and international performing talent, including marching bands, cheerleaders, dance troupes, and roving costumed characters.

Along with the Kadayawan street dance performance, some of the most talented groups from all over the world will be featured in the parade, including the acrobatic Wheelartistics Wuppertal from Germany, world class marching band Bluecoats Drum and Bugle Corps from the US, and dance group Giant Flowers and Butterflies from France among others.

Also much awaited is the stunning fireworks display over Victoria Harbour between Central and Tsim Sha Tsui on January 29 to welcome the Year of the Fire Rooster in the grandest way.