David Bowie’s NY apartment on sale

NEW YORK: Rock legend David Bowie’s former apartment in New York, complete with views of Central Park and his piano, is up for sale for $6.5 million.

Bowie and his model wife Iman lived in the apartment from 1992 to 2002 when they moved to the more bohemian Soho neighborhood, where the rocker died last year after a secret battle with cancer.

Real estate agency Corcoran listed the ninth-floor condominium at 160 Central Park South, which includes three bedrooms and a Yamaha piano played by Bowie.

The area on the bottom edges of Central Park is one of the most exclusive in New York and is a short walk from institutions including Carnegie Hall and the Museum of Modern Art.

Bowie—whose storied career included taking the persona of a rock alien and challenging definitions of sexuality—had a comparatively conventional life in New York with Iman and their daughter, born in 2000.

In his final years in Soho Bowie frequented a nearby bookstore and walked to a studio to record his final album “Blackstar,” which came out two days before his death at age 69.

