Davis seeks revenge vs Warriors

Anthony Davis of New Orleans is looking forward to another shot at Golden State and exact revenge over the Warriors’ sweeping the Pelicans the last time they met in the NBA playoffs.

The Pels, seeded at a lowly sixth in the Western Conference upset the no. 3 Portland, 131-123, Saturday in Game 4 of their best-of-seven series, in the process ousting the Trailblazers from the second round via a sweep.

Davis was a monster in that game, scoring 47 points and hauling down 11 rebounds to arrange a possible showdown with the Warriors in the second round.

The Dubs led the San Antonio Spurs, 3-1, in their separate series and most likely, advance to the second round against the Pels. GWS and SAS play anew in Game 5 Tuesday.

“I love it. My first time going to the playoffs, they swept us, “ Davis, one of the strongest candidate for the season MVP honors, told Larry Brown Sports in an interview after that sweeping win.

“So I would love to have that matchup again, especially with the way we’re playing,” Davis said. “But it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter who we play; we’re worried about us and how we can play in the playoffs. We’re playing super well right now.”

“I don’t care who we play against. We just have to take care of business,” he added.

The Pelicans sure are on a roll. After winning Game 1 by just two points, they emerged victors in the next three games somewhat comfortably.

Davis has been playing great, but the real factor could be Jrue Holiday, who shot well over 50 percent against Portland, including 41 points in Game 4. Court general Rajon Rondo, likewise, has been playing heads up at the point.

The Warriors, meanwhile, welcomed Stephen Curry back to practice but didn’t see action in Game 4, which they lost against San Antonio Sunday.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Curry, who has sat out the past four weeks with a sprained MCL in his left knee, completed several non-contact drills Saturday without any setbacks. Doctors will re-evaluate him next weekend in hopes of a second-round return.

Curry’s is one of several cases of injuries affecting the playoff performance of some teams. Cavaliers guard George Hill is questionable for experiencing back spasms Friday night, according to Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com. Hill had an MRI Saturday.

Also inflicted with separate injuries are Evan Turner, Brad Stevens, George Hill, Jose Calderon and Marcus Smart, among others.