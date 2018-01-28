Davos: China wins this round but…

THE annual World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, last week came out with an assessment and rankings of the economic competitive capabilities of 137 countries, showing only one Asean member is among the top 20—Singapore.

In its global competitiveness index standings, Singapore is ranked 3rd, Malaysia 23rd, Thailand 32nd, Indonesia 36th, Brunei 46th, Vietnam 55th, Philippines 56th, Cambodia 94th, Laos 98th and Myanmar 131st.

The world’s best competitors are, in this order: 1. Switzerland; 2. US; 3. Singapore; 4. Netherlands; 5. Germany; 6. Hong Kong; 7. Sweden; 8. UK; 9. Japan; 10. Finland.

The rankings indicate the level of productivity of the country/economy, which is vital to its capacity to contribute to the dynamics of, or factors pushing the overall improvement of, life on planet Earth.

This set of information is most important to the formulation of public policies, national laws and regional developments. But the local and world media obviously played up the WEF participants’ generally negative or aloof reactions to US President Donald Trump’s appearance and speech instead. That’s because whatever official statements come out of Washington and Beijing affect the entire world one way or another.

It is no-brainer to see the WEF is used by China and the US as their arena in their competition for hegemonic leadership; China is now second top economic power next to the US and is beefing up its military capability in Asia, raising eyebrows and doubts (about China’s real geopolitical goals in the next decades) in countries with which Beijing has territorial disputes—particularly in South and Southeast Asia.

China started it by reacting to Trump’s “America First” inaugural speech in Washington. Chinese President Xi Jinping interpreted this as “protectionism” and promptly launched his reply: China is for globalization and diametrically opposed to protectionism in all forms.

This time Trump told the WEF, amid reported hissing and sneers from the audience, his America First policy does not mean “America alone” because American industries and businesses benefit the world’s other developing peoples/countries too. It means globalization too. Some anti-Trump American media labeled it a “sales” effort in reaction to his salvos against media criticisms.

Nonetheless, it appeared the Davos audience, reportedly, silently listened to Xi’s representative Liu He who echoed Xi’s speeches in the recent Chinese Communist Party plenum and last year’s address to the WEF: Beijing’s “commitment” to “globalization and cooperation.” The same lines were, naturally, carried by the government-owned/operated news agency Xinhua, the state’s official newspapers China Daily, the Chinese global TV networks and paid advertisements in local newspapers.

The WEF report said Liu also revealed that China was addressing “its soaring debts and smoggy skies within three years,” another admission of its worsened environmental pollution and increased financial borrowings to fund its expanding foreign assistance program.

The WEF measures competitiveness by the rate of productivity and sustainability, based on 12 major factors, official reports from governments, data from UN agencies, Central Banks and surveys and outputs of reliable research papers of scholars, think tanks and educational institutions.

These criteria include the state of the country’s governing institutions, the infrastructure, macroeconomic environment, public health, higher education and training, goods market efficiency, labor market efficiency, financial market development, technological readiness, market size, business sophistication and innovation.

The WEF says “understanding the determinants and priorities at a regional level is a necessity for striving for faster global convergence toward higher incomes and well-being.”

Analyzing and interpreting these criteria and connecting these directly to the rankings of the Asean member countries gives the reader the best clues what we must nationally and regionally urgently prioritize to keep in cadence with the global advancement and have better lives.

These development priorities which will need government subsidies are: renewable energy sources, improving our higher education and training by revisions of the tertiary education curriculum to be directly linked to industries and preparing the students for the fast technological changes.

It will also involve a massive information campaign with rural folks, marginalized farmers and fishermen to accept modern scientific methods, devices and systems in their daily lives to uplift the estimated (at least) 90 million living in extreme poverty, and at least partially attain inclusive growth.

This campaign itself, will need all the effective communicators who will be spreading the information in the languages (and dialects) of the 10 Asean countries (and their provinces/regions and ethnic groups). This is what makes the information drive a difficult task because English is common in the urban centers and capital cities but households use different languages and dialects.

In addition, and equally urgent, is the upgrading of and improvement in the telecommunications infrastructure, boosting the speed of internet services, interconnecting the 10 Asean members with mobile phones and broadband subscriptions/users (including all public and private schools), giving the producers accurate and current market information in real time (and eliminating the usurious and greedy/predatory middlemen).

Of course, these will not be possible without the political will of the national leaders to initiate institutional reforms to reduce (and hopefully eliminate in the next 70 years) private and government corruption, and efficient management of public expenditures.

Innovation, or the improvement of systems, methods or devices for mass production and better lives requires the capacity of people to have an analytical and critical mind driven by the mindset of effective managers.

Always believe the proven maxim that what can be measured, can be managed better (or best, depending on the manager’s individual or collective capacities). And any manager with strategic planning capacities can better see the current trends for a better future—for all.

The WEF report said “productivity goals” (to improve lives worldwide) have not been achieved over the last 10 years due to the inability of national leaders to institute” the necessary reforms of governance and the corruption culture (of different degrees). In South Asia in the past 10 years, adoption of information and communication technologies “stagnated the most, almost similar to the Sub-Sahara area…”

This brings to mind the current duopoly of the Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company and Globe Telecommunications Corp. in the Philippines. Among the Asean countries they are, by consumers’ complaints, the worst and slowest of internet service providers. They also charge the highest rates. Changes for the better are expected in the intermediate future with the government’s initiative to admit more telecommunication firms in the market.

And the Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippine East-Asean Growth Area telecommunications program is midway to completion (hopefully) in the next three years depending on the construction of its undersea cable between Brunei and the Philippines to serve as the gateway of the region to the US, the rest of Asia and Europe.

The Southeast Asian region is not considered a separate area by the WEF reports. It is an integral part of East Asia and the Pacific group. But this must not discourage the regional and national leaderships to start the suggested priority programs now for its peoples’ better tomorrows.

