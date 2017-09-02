Day braces for Emirates Australian Open

Australia’s top-rated golfer and former world No.1 Jason Day will play this year’s Emirates Australian Open in Sydney from November 23 to 26, the first time he’s contested the national championship in four years.

Day’s itching to add to his incredible resume by having his name engraved on the Stonehaven Cup at The Australian Golf Club.

“The Emirates Australian Open holds a special spot in my heart. I’d love to get my name on that trophy one day – hopefully this November,” Day said.

“It’s a tournament I’ve always cherished. To win our national Open would be a dream come true.”

Day has been close to Australian Open glory at his two most recent attempts, having finished T6 behind Rory McIlroy at Royal Sydney in 2013 and T4 behind dual champion Greg Chalmers at The Lakes in 2011.

“It’s great to come home and play and be involved with the people who support us so strongly when we’re away,” he said.

“I’m sure the crowds will be huge in November – I’m looking forward to seeing the great supporters of golf back home.”

Day, incredibly, has 14 top-10 finishes in the 28 major championships he’s completed, including victory at the 2015 US PGA Championship.

The world No.9 will join dual champion and world No.2 Jordan Spieth in a field already packing tremendous global firepower.

Golf Australia chief executive Stephen Pitt said Day’s achievements shouldn’t be downplayed.

“Jason has done some extraordinary things in the past few years and it’s great that his home fans will be able to show their appreciation for what he’s done,” Pitt said.

“Obviously he’s dealt with some intense personal issues this year, but we shouldn’t forget that he’s a 10-time winner on the US PGA Tour, including that incredible streak of seven wins in 17 starts little more than a year ago.

“We are encouraged that he is coming back again and, along with Jordan, we are already building a very formidable line-up for fans at The Australian.”

Mark Hardess, Emirates Australian Open tournament director for promoter Lagardère Sports, said Day’s return continued to build the tournament’s international reputation.

“With two top-10 players, the tournament really stamps its place in world golf,” Hardess said.

“Its history makes the Emirates Australian Open global, but the presence of Day and Spieth makes it a must-watch event around the golfing world.”

The Emirates Australian Open is a flagship tournament on the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia. The winner will receive a minimum of 32 Official World Golf Ranking points.