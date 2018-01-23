Day of destiny looms for Brazil’s Lula

BRASÍLIA: A Brazilian appeals court will rule on Wednesday whether to overturn a corruption conviction against ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, effectively deciding if he can run in this year’s election. Lula was sentenced in July to 9.5 years behind bars after being convicted of corruption in Brazil’s huge “Car Wash” graft scandal. All eyes are now turning to the court in Porto Alegre which said it will rule on his appeal on January 24. That could decide whether Lula can take part in the October 2018 presidential elections, in which he is currently the frontrunner. The Workers’ Party (PT) he founded has organized hundreds of buses to transport supporters to Porto Alegre and has also scheduled events in Sao Paolo, where the 72-year-old will await the verdict. Right-wing groups will hold demonstrations against Lula, whose appeal is only one of nine legal cases against him, the majority for corruption. With tension around the case rising, and the stakes so high, Porto Alegre’s mayor has called on the army to provide extra security in the city, alarmed at the recent rhetoric of PT chairman Gleisi Hoffmann.

AFP