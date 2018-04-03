‘Day in court’ is metaphor for ‘due process of law’

First word

CHIEF Justice (on leave) Maria Lourdes Sereno and her lawyers can do her case (or cases) a world of good if they will speak with more precision and knowledge about her defense against the charges she is facing in the Supreme Court or prospectively in the Senate.

Take their use of the term “day in court.” They invoke it as though it is a human right that is being deprived the CJ.

I was intrigued by the turn of phrase enough to spend a day searching for the term in the Constitution, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), and assorted books on law and politics.

There are only 22 sections in the Bill of Rights of the 1987 Constitution, so it’s quite easy to commit to memory.

There is no section anywhere in the Charter that says that a person, if held to answer for an offense, is entitled to his day in court.

There is, similarly, no reference to a day in court in the UN human rights declaration. The closest is Article 10 of UDHR, which reads: “Everyone is entitled in full equality to a fair and public hearing by an independent and impartial tribunal.”

From my findings, I conclude that “day in court’ is metaphorical language, or an English idiom.

The Merriam-Webster law dictionary offers this definition of day in court: a day or opportunity to appear in a legal proceeding to be heard or to assert one’s rights.

Day in court is not a civil or political right. Perhaps CJ Sereno can ask Commission on Human Rights Chairman Jose Luis Gascon to classify it as a “human right.” If Gascon obliges, Sereno can then portray herself as a victim of human rights abuse.

Due process of law

What our Constitution does provide for is “due process of law.” This, CJ Sereno is perfectly within her rights to demand; but it will not exonerate her from impeachment or quo warranto proceedings. It simply means that she must undergo the rigors of a judicial proceeding or trial.

The Charter provides for due process explicitly in the following provisions:

Sec.1, Article III: “No person shall be deprived of life, liberty, or property without due process of law, nor shall any person be denied the equal protection of the laws.”

Sec 14. (1), Article III: “No person shall be held to answer for a criminal offense without due process of law.

“( 2) In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall be presumed innocent until the contrary is proved, and shall enjoy the right to be heard by himself and counsel, to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation against him, to have a speedy, impartial and public trial, to meet the witnesses face to face, and to have compulsory process to secure the attendance of witnesses and the production of evidence in his behalf. “

Imelda Marcos, who was tried sensationally in a New York court for assorted charges on petition by Cory Aquino, did not talk in metaphors in defending herself against the charges and the planeload of purported evidence and documents flown to NYC from Manila. She rebutted the charges bluntly and directly. The presiding judge immediately dismissed the case.

Due process defined

I have found the following definitions and explanations of the concept of due process of law:

1.”The essential elements of due process of law are notice, an opportunity to be heard, and the right to defend in an orderly proceeding.” Fiehe v. R.E. Householder Co., 125 So. 2, 7 (Fla. 1929).

2.”Due process of law implies and comprehends the administration of laws equally applicable to all under established rules which do not violate fundamental principles of private rights, and in a competent tribunal possessing jurisdiction of the cause and proceeding upon justice. It is founded upon the basic principle that every man shall have his day in court, and the benefit of the general law which proceeds only upon notice and which hears and considers before judgement is rendered.” State v. Green, 232 S.W.2d 897, 903 (Mo. 1950).

3.”The phrase means that no person shall be deprived of life, liberty, property or of any right granted him by statute, unless matter involved first shall have been adjudicated against him upon trial conducted according to established rules regulating judicial proceedings, and it forbids condemnation without a hearing, Pettit v. Penn., La. App., 180 So.2d 66, 69.” (Black’s Law Dictionary, 6th edition, page 500.)

4. “ ‘Due process’ means fundamental fairness and substantial justice.” Vaughn v. State, 3 Tenn. Crim. App. 54, 456 S.W.2d 879, 883.” (Black’s Law Dictionary, 6th edition, page 500.)

Sereno will fight to bitter end

CJ Sereno will undoubtedly get due process. No one wishes to deprive her of that. It seems sometimes as though she and her camp wish she were really being oppressed by a wolf at the Palace, because then she would become a cause célèbre for international media and human rights groups.

The protracted Sereno controversy has spanned such a lengthy period that many of us are so exhausted by its banality, we wish it will be cut short by the high court when it rules in the quo warranto case. Failing that, we wish that Sereno will have a “burning bush” experience and emerge to do the right thing by resigning.

But given her delusional understanding of the law, she will stubbornly fight to the bitter end. And her lawyers will fight with her, employing every tactic to delay a verdict, because this way they can collect bigger fees.

Like the movie ‘Groundhog Day’

The CJ Sereno case resembles now the witty and entertaining time-warp movie fantasy, “Groundhog Day.”

In the movie, the hero (Bill Murray), a TV weatherman, is stuck in a Pennsylvania town, where he goes to cover the annual February 2 festivities.

But he then gets stuck in the place and in the day. He wakes up the next morning to the same morning, he wakes the same way over and over, even after he tries to commit suicide in so many ways. He looks doomed to relive the day ad eternum until he gets it right.

With the Sereno case, our people and our nation are similarly caught in the warp of reliving her case every day up to who knows when, tormented by her speeches and statements and the bizarre optimism of her spokesman. We the public have been placed in the shoes of Murray the weatherman.

At the movie’s end, the weatherman finally gets things right. He wakes up to a different day. And he wins the affections of the always lovely and winning Andie MacDowell.

Will we also have a happy ending in the Sereno case? Will she face up to the reality that she is no judge, let alone a chief magistrate, and finally disrobe?

Will the Supreme Court spare us from further torment by this melodrama, by ruling in the quo warranto case that she did not qualify for the post of chief justice, and that her appointment by Benigno Aquino 3rd was void ab initio.

Will the Senate, if it gets to hear her case in an impeachment trial, redeem itself from the ignominy of the Renato Corona impeachment trial, by rendering a verdict that the nation will judge as fair and just.

The magic of waking up to a new day in this saga is that all of us can finally move on, and renew our lives.

My wife and I will no longer wake up every morning to see on TV Sereno and her fluttering eyelids, as she protests her innocence and demands her day in court.

The media will be set free from covering her every day and providing equal space for her statements and press releases.

The Supreme Court will finally raise the flag on a normal day of work.

CJ Sereno herself will witness a different day. She will come to realize that this is all she is.

Maybe, this is about the Philippine republic getting its day in court and due process of law. A new day, post Maria Lourdes Sereno will feel like liberation.

