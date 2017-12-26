A day after and looking forward

A day after Christmas, the birth of Jesus, we find Filipinos in two shades of life: ebullient with karaokes and loud music pervading in the metropolis, and kids running after their godparents; lugubrious, longing for departed ones who lost the spark after typhoons Urduja, Vinta and the tragedy of the Davao City mall, which brought tragedy closer to the home of PRRD. The land of the promise, Mindanao, became the center of these tragedies, and in a country where 98 percent of Filipinos are Catholics, we often attribute negativities to such occurrences. Let us not.

But as we pray for safety and forbearance for families, relatives and friends as we mourn, there is that glint of resiliency after the dark clouds pass by. These scenes are nothing new to Filipinos and that’s why a lot of foreigners who happen to visit this beautiful country of ours are amazed at how Filipinos move forward, thrusting in faith.

What is in the DNA of Filipinos that makes us look forward and move accordingly? Standout positive traits are being hospitable, adaptability and resilience, resourcefulness and creativity, faithfulness, unity in bayanihan spirit, thriftiness, jolliness and sense of humor, respect for elders, strong family ties and religious, generosity and helpfulness, strong work ethic, love and caring.

But two negative traits that always pull us down, fatalism and crab mentality are so pervasive that it pollutes the social fabric of the community and the country. And one can even see that in the conversations people have in their daily lives, as well as in mainstream and social media. Putting down the country because one does not want the elected leader d has been the norm. Not seeing a single good deed that has been done in the past 18 months has been the narrative that strikes at the very heart of our collective soul and yet we are all in the same boat come quiet seas and rough sails.

We are ending 2017 with issues on accountability, transparency and corruption, the cancer that eats up our nation since the time of Rizal and Bonifacio. Urduja and Vinta remind us of Pablo and Yolanda and we seem to have not learned a lesson. The NCCC Mall fire is like Kentex or even Ozone. Public safety has never been ingrained in us and we blame the national government for these instances when we have duly elected local government officials who sit on their collective fat assess impervious to the reality of these incidents. Why can’t some local government units do their jobs and do them well? Why do we hurl all our problems at the President?

Why has decentralization failed us terribly? Yes, there are pockets of excellence and we laud these areas, but these are few and far in between.

Year 2018 will be the second wind of the Duterte administration if it begins to implement ‘Build, Build, Build.’ It has a budget that serves as the fulcrum of things he has started from free tertiary education, to hospital assistance to modernizing the military and the police, among others. Then he has the funding source with the passage of the landmark TRAIN that gives policy cover to the daily wage earner, increasing the tax base, shifting potential revenue loss to consumption. A novelty in tax administration since the country’s growth has always been consumer-led for over a decade now.

But in the second wind, Mr. Duterte has to find reliable and decent people to join his team. People who understand CSW and lives by the creed, not some Davao-based sleek hand who rummages through the bureaucracy for a quick buck from securing appointments to facilitating deals in the Bureau of Customs, Bureau of Immigration and GOCCs.

Mr. Duterte should also be less of a one-issue President. He has been consistent with his anti-illegal drugs campaign that the shrillness of it all has reached decibels that had rendered it a pain in the ass. Why? Because only the small fries have been caught. Jueteng remains a very profitable business. Private armies are increasing while 2019 is getting nearer.

Mr. Duterte has to be fair with the Dengvaxia scandal. Fair in favor of Filipino kids, the future of this nation. He cannot give the defense for the cabal that made so many Filipino kids certified guinea pigs. Clearly, from the start there was no budget for it. It was not programmed and the reason given by the architects of DAP is incredulous, that it was part of the nationwide immunization program. Seriously, at the end of a fiscal year?

GAA 2018 has earmarks of the pork variety, post-Supreme Court ruling. We just hope it is not the “same old, same old” type for politicos to line their pockets for 2019. Then again, with 2019 around the corner, nothing has been done on Smartmatic. Two Commissioners are set to retire by April 2018 and the Angry Bird has been allowed to go with nary charges. That’s fair?

In all, the Filipino citizens remain the truest bulwark of freedom and democracy. Not perfect and so noisy but our brand and variety. We sink or swim on our own efforts. Let us swim together in 2018.

“Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering, ‘It will be happier.’”