Day, McIlroy to play in PH charity match

World No. 1 Jason Day and No. 3 Rory McIlroy will show off their prowess in golf in front of Filipino fans in a showdown titled “Battle for A Cause” on November 29 at the brand new Pradera Verde Golf and Country Club in Lubao, Pampanga.

The Filipino-Australian Day will face Northern Irish McIlroy in an 18-hole exhibition match aiming to raise fund for charitable works.

“I’m excited for my first visit to the Philippines and excited that I’ll be able to do some good for a charity,” said the 28-year old Day via video playback during the media launch on Tuesday at the Bonifacio Hall of Shangri-La at the Fort in Taguig City.

The three-day event, which will start on November 28, will kick off with a gala dinner and charity auction of Day’s and McIlroy’s memorabilia. Proceeds of the entire event will be donated to the Alagang Kapatid Foundation.

“This event, Jason vs Rory: Battle for a Cause, is our groundbreaking for a new era of golf in the Philippines,” said promoter and executive producer Salvador “Buddy” Zamora during the news conference.

Zamora said his vision is to “continue bringing in world-class golfing events to the Philippines to thrill our golf enthusiasts and fans, giving them access to the game and the players that they love.”

Producer Chot Reyes, a retired Filipino basketball head coach, said he is proud to be part of the project.

“It will be an excellent event and we look forward to a great day of action. Together with our chairman Manny V. Pangilinan and the PLDT and Smart group, we firmly uphold our belief in the importance of sports as an integral part of nation building,” Reyes said.

“We strongly support this event and it is an honor to take part in a noble cause,” he added.

Besides the charity showdown, the event will give Day, whose mother is a Leyte native, a chance to reconnect with his roots.

McIlroy is familiarizing himself with a new putter under putting coach American Phil Kenyon.

VIP ticket holders will also be given the chance to play the course and beat the pro golfers on November 30.