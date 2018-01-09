Day of devotion

ALL roads in Manila will lead to the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo today as millions of devotees will again celebrate their patron’s annual feast with religious fervor and veneration.

Throngs of unshod Nazarene devotees will follow the image of the Black Nazarene during the Traslacion, a procession that some officials say may last 20 hours. The procession is expected to start at 6 a.m. at the Quirino Grandstand in Rizal Park, where thousands of Catholics held vigil overnight.

The feast of the Black Nazarene is one of the biggest, most anticipated religious events in the Philippines. Days before the Traslacion, several processions are held in Manila, also joined by thousands of devotees.

Supt. Erwin Margarejo, Manila Police District spokesman, earlier said the number of devotees who will participate in this year’s celebration may reach 17 million. Last year, at least 15 million joined the procession and other events held to mark the Black Nazarene feast.

Margarejo said the number of participants had been growing each year.

On Monday, devotees lined up to kiss and venerate the centuries-old image of the Black Nazarene at the Quirino Grandstand, ahead of today’s annual procession expected to be joined by some 15 million barefoot penitents.

Margarejo said that as of 1:30 p.m., an estimated 17,500 devotees had lined up for the “Pahalik,” completely circling the grandstand of Rizal Park.

Hundreds began lining up on Sunday afternoon for the traditional Pahalik, one of the series of activities ahead of the Traslacion, where Nazareno devotees aim to touch the image of the suffering Christ, or at least the ropes pulling it, reminiscent of the gospel story of the bleeding woman who touched the cloak of Christ and was healed.

Devotees believe that joining the exhausting pilgrimage is a way of showing gratitude for the sacrifices of Jesus Christ. They also claim that participating in the annual procession will make a wish come true, if one has “strong faith.”

“We have been participating every year. It’s a family devotion and faith. There’s an overwhelming feeling when we are able to touch the statue, or even see just a glimpse of it,” said Camille de Leon, 22, of Sampaloc, Manila.

Camille first participated in the annual feast when she was nine years old, brought to Quiapo by her parents who were also devotees of the Black Nazarene.

After the 5 a.m. Holy Mass on January 9, a replica of the Black Nazarene will be carried by devotees from Quirino Grandstand to downtown Manila in the symbolic Traslacion, which is done annually to commemorate the transfer of the Black Nazarene from Intramuros to the Quiapo church.

Hourly masses at Quiapo Church on Tuesday start at 3 a.m. and will continue until 12 a.m. of Wednesday, January 10, 2018.

No cell signals

Authorities will again cut off mobile phone signals in several cities in Metro Manila as a precautionary measure against terrorist bombings, although officials have been quick to clarify that there were no specific threats to the Nazarene procession.

The National Telecommunications Commission ordered telecommunications companies to temporarily cut signals in the cities of Manila, Caloocan, Makati, Mandaluyong, Muntinlupa, Parañaque, Pasay, Pasig, Quezon, San Juan, Taguig, Imus in Cavite and Binangonan in Rizal.

The temporary loss of service will start at 5 a.m. on Tuesday and will be in effect during the Nazarene procession, telcos said in mobile alerts sent to subscribers on Monday.

Faith first

Fr. Douglas Badong of Quiapo Church told reporters all of the sacrifices during the Nazarene feast would not be worth without strong faith with God.

“It’s got to do with faith, you have to believe in Him. Your sacrifices are not worth it if you don’t believe in what he can do,” he said.

Rather than join the millions during the procession on Tuesday, other devotees preferred to wait in line for the Pahalik the day before the feast, January 8 at Quirino Grandstand.

“I lost my wife in 2003. I asked the Nazarene to lead me back to life, to have a will and strength to live,” said Gio Sarmiento 48, a devotee from Caloocan.

Sarmiento said that since his faith was revived, he has devoted himself to participate in the annual feast to offer his gratitude.

