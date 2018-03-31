DAY OF PRAYER AND SACRIFICE

Scenes of enduring traditions unfolded in various areas in the Philippines on Good Friday, a day marked by prayers, floggings and crucifixions. In the town of Bay in Laguna, devotees prepare a wooden image of the dead Christ, the Santo Entierro. Below, left, an inmate at the Quezon City Jail carries a cross during a reenactment of the suffering and death of Jesus Christ. In Quiapo, Manila, throngs of devotees surround the image of the Black Nazarene during a procession that lasted 10 hours. PHOTOS BY FELIPE F. SALVOSA 2ND, RUY L. MARTINEZ AND JOHN MICAH SEBASTIAN
