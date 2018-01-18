Day time soap’s new heavyweight trio

Three of the brightest stars in the industry—Robin Padilla, Richard Yap, and Jodi Sta. Maria—are set to stage one of the biggest comebacks on Philippine television as they team up for the first time in ABS-CBN’s upcoming afternoon series, “Sana Dalawa Ang Puso.”

From their hit morning soap “Be Careful with my Heart” in 2012, Sta. Maria and Yap are happy to be reunite in the small screen in very different roles.

In an interview with “TV Patrol,” Yap shared he was thrilled to find out he will be working with Sta. Maria again. “I’ve always wanted to do another show with Jodi because she is fun to be with and she is a great actress,” he said.

Sta. Maria, on the other hand, is just as thrilled to work with him again and is excited to essay a dual role for the first time in her career.

“It’s not an easy task for me, but at the same time I’m excited to do one of the most challenging roles I’ve ever been given,” she stated.

Meanwhile, fresh from the success of his blockbuster movie “Unexpectedly Yours,” Padilla finally stages his soap opera comeback after his last stint in “Kailangan Ko’y Ikaw” in 2013. Familiar with the massive following of the “JoChard” love team, the action star shared he went as far as asking Yap for permission to join them in the show.

Padilla added jokingly, “I’ve been watching them since I was a kid! But I’ve always been amazed by Jodi Sta Maria’s beauty.”

“Sana Dalawa ang Puso” follows the story of Lisa and Mona [both portrayed by Sta. Maria], two different people with identical faces. Another thing they have in common is that they are both facing their lives’ biggest ordeals.

Lisa is known to be a strict and hardworking boss in their family business, but her world is turned upside down when her father betroths her to their rival’s son, Martin Co (Richard). She runs away from res­ponsibility and decides to hide and live with one of their workers Leo Tabayoyong (Padilla).

Her doppelganger Mona, on the other hand, collects bets in cockfights and is struggling to save his father whom she is trying to save from a networking scam.

Somehow, Lisa and Mona’s paths cross and they try to help one another with their problems.

“Sana Dalawa Ang Puso” is produced by Star Creatives and is set for a January 29 premiere.