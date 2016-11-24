Dayan admits collecting money for de Lima  

Ronnie Dayan, the former driver and lover of Sen. Leila de Lima, claimed Thursday that he accepted money from Kerwin Espinosa at least five times.



Dayan narrated how he met Espinosa at the resumption of the inquiry by the House Justice Committee on the proliferation of illegal drugs in the New Bilibid Prison.



“I met Kerwin Espinosa five times, and he gives me a small paper bag [with money]. I don’t count it though, and Kerwin does not tell me the amount of the money for Maam [de Lima],” Dayan told lawmakers.



On Wednesday, Espinosa told senators that he gave P8 million to de Lima.



Dayan said he met Espinosa four timesA at SM Mall of Asia between August and October 2014. The fifth instance was in November 2014 in Baguio City.



“I would place the small paper bag in the passenger’s seat of her car. I didn’t look inside, I just felt it,” he said.



Dayan testified that he and de Lima lived together from 2010 until they broke up in January 2015. AFP

AFP/CC