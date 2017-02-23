Dayan arrested

URBIZTONDO, Pangasinan: Ronnie Palisoc-Dayan, former lover and driver-bodyguard of Senator Leila de Lima, was arrested by policemen in his house in Urbiztondo, Pangasinan on Thursday afternoon.

The arresting team led by Urbiztondo town chief of police, Chief Inspector Joshua T. Maximo, was armed with a copy of the warrant of arrest issued by Judge Juanita T. Guerrero of the Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court.

Dayan did not resist arrest. He was accompanied by his wife and relatives when he was taken to the police station.

Maximo said Dayan will be turned over to the Muntinlupa court on Monday. Jaime G. Aquino