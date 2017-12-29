DBCC retains inflation target for 2018 to 2020

Economic managers kept the government’s inflation target at 2.0-4.0 percent for the next five years, reckoning that the rise in consumer prices will remain manageable over the period.

“In line with the inflation targeting approach to the conduct of monetary policy, the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC), during its meeting on 22 December 2017, decided to keep the current inflation target at 3.0 percent ± 1.0 percentage point for 2018-2020,” Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr. said in a statement on Thursday.

The current manageable inflation environment, he said, can be sustained over the medium term.

Espenilla added that inflation projections and expectations continued to indicate that inflation would stay within the target although there were upside risks.

“[T]he inflationary impact of the potential increases in international commodity prices is assessed to be moderate, supported by lower pass-through to inflation of exchange rate and external commodity price inflation,” the central bank chief noted.

Espenilla also said that expectations of healthy economic growth alongside the tax reform program would create demand-side impetus.

“[T]he favorable effect of sustained investment spending by the National Government on the economy’s productive capacity would help temper inflation pressures,” he continued.

The government’s inflation target is defined in terms of the average year-on-year change in the consumer price index over the calendar year.

The medium-term inflation target is set by the DBCC in coordination with the Bangko Sentral and Espenilla said that Friday’s decision was in line with the BSP’s commitment to greater transparency and accountability in the conduct of monetary policy.

“The BSP will continue to ensure that the monetary policy stance remains appropriate, consistent with its primary mandate of safeguarding price stability conducive to a balanced and sustainable economic growth,” he said.

The Bangko Sentral has forecast 3.4 percent and 3.2 percent inflation, respectively, for 2018 and 2019. It has yet to announce a 2020 forecast.

In the BSP’s Third Quarter Inflation Report, a poll of private economists resulted in a mean inflation forecast of 3.4 percent for 2018.