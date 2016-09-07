DBM allots P20B for salary increase

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) will allot P20 billion to fund the salary increase of uniformed personnel as intended by President Rodrigo Duterte.

In a news conference in Quezon City, DBM Director for Budget Technical Bureau Amenelia Arevalo said they will adhere to the order of the President to implement the salary hike by December this year.

“We have a miscellaneous personnel benefits fund for the payment of any deficiency on personal services benefits, so if the President said that it will be effective for the last quarter, we already have (the funds) for that,” according to Arevalo.

Arevalo said that provision for the salary increase is yet to be finished but added that the salary hike will surely be implemented in 2017.

President Duterte earlier said the pay raise for policemen and soldiers was not meant to buy the “loyalty” of the men and women in uniform.