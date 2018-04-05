DBM okays hiring of 75,242 teachers

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has approved the creation of 75,242 teaching positions for kindergarten, elementary, junior high school, and senior high school for schoolyear 2018-2019.

The request was made by the Department of Education (DepEd) in order to address the inadequate number of teaching personnel in public schools nationwide.

The funding requirements to cover the salaries and other forms of compensation for the new positions shall be charged against the budget for Built-in Appropriations (New School Personnel Positions).

The DBM’s Regional Offices and Organization, Position Classification and Compensation Bureau shall issue the corresponding Notice of Organization, Staffing, and Compensation Action to the DepEd-Implementing Units based on the deployment reports submitted by the Education department.

The new teaching positions are as follows: Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, 2,460, Cordillera Administrative Region, 811, National Capital Region, 5,085, Region 1, 3,026, Region 2, 2,163, Region 3, 8,019, Region 4A, 11,186, Region 4B, 3,323, Region 5, 5,916, Region 6, 5,089, Region 7, 6,317, Region 8, 4,124, Region 9, 3,388, Region 10, 3,767, Region 11, 4,344, Region 12, 3,826 and CARAGA, 2,398.