DBM rejects teachers’ pay hike

THE increase in the salary of public school teachers is not among the priorities of the government right now, Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno said on Wednesday.

“The salaries alone of the teachers will take up a half a trillion. The doubling of the salary of teachers is not our priority at this time. Our priority is the ‘Build Build Build’ and the social protection,” Diokno told reporters in a press briefing on Wednesday.

Diokno said the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) prefers to finish first the third tranche of the Salary Standardization Law (SSL), which mandates a four-year salary increase to the basic salaries of government employees.

He added that the DBM would also have to study all the salary classification in the government and compare it with salaries in the private sector for better budget management.

“It will be a study for all salary classification. What you don’t want to do is to see the entire budget as simply salaries because the government has other responsibilities. I don’t think Filipino taxpayers will like that,” Diokno said.

On Tuesday, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said President Rodrigo Duterte is planning to increase the salary of teachers to make their pay at par with the wages received by soldiers and policemen. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO