DBM releases P804M for WW2 veterans

THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has released P804.86 million out of the P1.647 billion budget for the pension arrears of World War 2 veterans. The announcement was made on Monday as the country marked“Araw ng Kagitingan” (Day of Valor).

“This is good news for our veterans and their families and very timely as we celebrate ‘Araw ng Kagitingan’ on April 9,” Sen. Loren Legarda said, adding she welcomed the announcement of Budget Secretary Benjamin

Diokno that the DBM has released the funds for the payment of pension arrears to World War 2 veterans.

“Our war veterans have served our country well and their spouses also suffered during the war. This is one way of showing our gratitude for their contribution to our country’s liberty,” she said.

Legarda, head of the Senate Committee on Finance, said that under the 2018 national budget, over P1.647 billion was allocated for the full payment of Total Administrative Disability (TAD) pension arrears for the living spouses of deceased veterans who served during World War 2.

The DBM said it has released P804.86 million to the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office (PVAO). Another P841.87 million is set to be released within the year.

According to the DBM, the TAD pension is a monthly entitlement of P1,700 awarded to veterans upon reaching the age of 70.

Living veterans receive their entitlement on a monthly basis, while arrears are awarded to surviving spouses of World War 2 veterans and other eligible deceased veterans upon approval of requests made by PVAO.

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd on Monday called on Filipinos to “honor the valor” of World War 2 veterans through their own efforts to improve the quality of life of their countrymen.

“We must continue to be valiant in defending our country from all forms of threats; not just from foreign invasions, but also from threats found within our own nation,” he added.

Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara also asked Filipinos to “continue to find inspiration in their patriotism and live out their greatness in spreading love, kindness, compassion and hope.”

”As we commemorate the Day of Valor and the Philippine Veterans’ Week, let us not forget their sacrifices and heroism so that we may enjoy the freedom and liberty that we have right now,” he said.

West Philippine Sea issue

However, former Marine captain and now Rep. Alejano of Magdalo party-list said President Duterte let down Filipino veterans by giving away the country’s islands in the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea) to China.

In his Araw ng Kagitingan message, Alejano said the President’s position on joint exploration with China that will cover Service Contract 57in Calamian, northwest of Palawan, and Service Contract 72 in Recto Bank in the West Philippine Sea, is a cause for dismay to the country’s veterans.

“It is disappointing that no less than our Commander in Chief is saying that we have no ability to fight for our sovereignty, to protect our territory and protect our fisher folk. Instead of showing courage and love of country, what is happening is quote the opposite,” Alejano said in a statement.

The United Nations’ Permanent Court of Arbitration based in The Hague ruled in favor of the Philippines in July 2016 by junking China’s nine-dash line claim on the entire West Philippine Sea, and declared that the Spratly Islands, Panganiban (Mischief) Reef, Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal, and Recto (Reed) Bank are all within the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines.

The July 2016 Hague ruling also stated that Panatag Shoal (Scarborough Shoal) is a common fishing ground, meaning Chinese vessels cannot stop Filipinos from fishing there.

The President, however, has said the ruling could be shelved because the country cannot afford to go to war against China, which has never recognized the tribunal’s decision and did not participate during the proceedings in the Hague-based court.

WITH REPORT FROM LLANESCA T. PANTI