DBM to release P490M for Boracay road rehab

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) will release P490 million for the rehabilitation of the Boracay Circumferential Road.

Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno said the fund would be released to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

“The DBM has allotted P50 million for the improvement of Boracay Circumferential Road in the 2018 General Appropriations Act (GAA) and will augment an additional P490 million to fast-track project completion,” he said.

Diokno said the fund release would accelerate the construction of the 5.2-kilometer (km) road that would strictly follow the 6.10-meter carriageway standard on both sides.

“It involves equipment manpower and materials. They are confident they will have a soft opening within four months,” he added.

Citing information from DPWH, Diokno said the project would incorporate an improved drainage and sewerage system along the main road to contain flooding.

It will also be divided into three sections. The first phase will start from Cagban Port to Rotonda (1.4 km), the second from Rotonda to Barangay Balabag (1.9 km), and the third from Barangay Balabag to Barangay Yapak (1.9 km).

Earlier, the DBM released P448 million to the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) to help workers affected by the temporary closure of Boracay Island.

The fund will cover 17,735 registered formal sector workers in Malay, Aklan.

The six-month closure of the island officially started on April 26, putting the villages (barangay) of Balabag, Manoc-Manoc and Yapak in Boracay under a state of calamity.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Wednesday said it distributed P5 million in transportation and financial aid to more than 2,000 workers.

DSWD Region 6 Director Rebecca Geamala said there would be enough funds for those who seek aid.

The agency also suspended some of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4P’s) conditions and extended cash-for-work programs for other affected individuals including informal settlers.

MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO AND GLEE JALEA