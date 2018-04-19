DBS: Inflation likely to peak at 5-6% in Q2

Inflation in the Philippines could hit 5.0-6.0 percent in the second quarter of the year and monetary authorities will likely move to address rising prices by hiking key interest rates next month, Singapore-based bank DBS said.

“Having risen above the official 2-4 percent target to 4.3 percent year-on-year in March, CPI (consumer price index) inflation is only expected to top out around 5-6 percent in May-June from the tax reforms, not helped by a weaker exchange rate,” DBS said in a report released on Wednesday.

The bank noted that the Philippine peso had weakened by 4.3 percent so far this year, not far from the full-year fall of 5.4 percent and 4.7 percent seen in 2016 and 2015, respectively.

DBS’ inflation forecast is contrary with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) view that inflation will likely peak in the July to September period.

Inflation accelerated further in March, rising to 4.3 percent from 3.8 percent a month earlier on the back of

continued increases in food, beverage, tobacco and utility prices following January’s implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) law.

The March figure — the highest in more than five years based on a revised data series using 2012 prices — brought the three-month average to 3.8 percent, just below the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) full-year forecast of 3.9 percent.

“As for the next central bank meeting on 10 May, we see the overnight borrowing rate higher by 25 basis points to 3.25 percent,” DBS said.

During its last meeting on March 22, the BSP’s policymaking Monetary Board decided to keep key interest rates unchanged with inflation expected to remain within the 2.0-4.0 target this year and the next.

The Bangko Sentral’s overnight borrowing, lending and deposit rates were maintained at 3 percent, 3.5 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.