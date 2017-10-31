DDB vows ‘soft’ war on drugs

The Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) on Monday vowed to adopt a “softer” stance in the implementation of the government’s war on drugs that will now be led by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

DDB Chairman Dionisio Santiago said the board will focus on reducing the demand for illegal drugs. This means that the campaign will focus on prevention, treatment and rehabilitation. This tack is opposite the hard stance taken by the Philippine National Police (PNP) in the implementation of its drug war under Oplan Tokhang that led to the killing of thousands of suspected drug pushers and users.

The PNP suspended its controversial anti-drug operations early this month after President Rodrigo Duterte instructed the PDEA to lead the war on drugs.

Santiago said his agency would focus on drug abuse prevention

“These are preventive education that aims to prevent people from abusing drugs. Treatment and rehabilitation is also part of this strategy,” Santiago said.

He explained that the DDB’s campaign is different from the PNP’s because the board’s strategy will be more “pro-people.”

“The campaign aims to change the narrative on the anti-drug campaign. The fight now against drugs is about protecting the people,” Santiago said.

“It is about the life of a drug user who needs help to free himself or herself from drug dependence. It is about protecting the life of the people against the threats of drugs,” he added.

To curb drug addiction, the DDB will coordinate with international anti-drug institutions, Santiago added.

“We will focus more on the psychological approach and livelihood aspect of drug addicts. This is different from the PNP’s,” Santiago said.

He explained that his agency will tackle the legal aspects of the war on drugs, in contrast with PDEA’s mission which deals more with law enforcement.

“The campaign will be officially launched this November in line with the celebration of the Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Week,” Santiago said.