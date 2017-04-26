DDC Land introduces Garden Residences condos

New development serves ‘changing preferences’ among buyers

AS an answer to what it sees as growing demand for condominium homes, developer DDC Land has introduced its Garden Residences project in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

“The Filipino dream is to own their home but today’s lifestyle dictates condominium living,” DDC Land said in a statement. “The booming state of low, medium to high rises obviously shows that preferences have changed.”

While noting there are different advantages to property ownership in horizontal and vertical developments, DDC Land suggested practicality favors the condo lifestyle in high-density population areas.

“If it’s all about location, the immediate environment and amenities offered are what dictates investment,” DDC Land said. “These are the schools for the children, churches, the groceries and wet markets, hospitals and medical centers. Then there is also distance to workplaces, transportation hubs and facilities, and don’t forget the popularity of malls for the weekends and holidays. Last but not least is a respectable address, which to Filipinos is essential. It is not necessarily about a posh location, but an acceptable residential address to feed not just our ego but those of our family and loved ones.”

To meet these needs, DDC Land has introduced the Garden Residences, a mid-rise condominium project near its Sta. Rosa Garden Villas township development in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

“The Garden Residences offer the Zen balance with well appointed living spaces with an amazing package of lifestyle amenities to compliment your environment,” DDC Land said. “It stands directly near the Garden Plaza and Infinity Shops with banks, beauty and wellness salon, animal salon, restaurants, food and beverage outlets and more.”

For more information about the Garden Residences, or DDC Land’s township developments in Sta. Rosa and Dasmariñas, Cavite call (02)551-8888, (0918)845-0008, or visit www.ddcland.com.