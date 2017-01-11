DDC Land: ‘Tribal knowledge’ key to development

BUILDING a housing development involves not only design and innovation, but also an understanding of families’ shared aspirations for the ideal community, developer DDC Land said in a statement.

DDC Land likened these aspirations to “tribal knowledge,” which can be defined as “a set of unwritten rules or information known by a group of individuals within an organization but not common to others that often contributes significantly to overall quality.”

For example, the developer explained, a group of families may have similar ideals about what constitutes a community, such as common social and religious perspectives, the expectation of work and educational facilities nearby, common standards for public services, and shared expectations for the quality of the construction and infrastructure within the community.

A community built in tune with this “tribal knowledge” is an advantage for investors, DDC Land stressed.

To better understand and meet the expectations of families, DDC Land has undertaken studies to determine what concerns and aspirations buyers have, not just for housing features, but for the overall community as well.

“DDC Land has taken the initiative to look deeply into the personal concerns of its investors to provide facilities and a secured infrastructure to compliment what its customers demand,” the developer said.

DDC Land’s attention to customer concerns and perspectives is reflected in the design and features of its two township developments, the North Dasma Garden Villas in Dasmariñas City, Cavite, and the Sta. Rosa Garden Villas III in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

The North Dasma Garden Villas, located in Dasmariñas, Cavite, is a 6.8-hectare development containing 127 building lots, is situated in an area with a concentration of commercial and industrial activity.

The development offers townhouses and duplexes on lots ranging in size from 70 square meters to 105 square meters, with floor areas of approximately 150 square meters.

The second development, the Sta. Rosa Garden Villas III, is located on an 80-hectare property in Sta. Rosa, Laguna. Among the salient features of the Sta. Rosa township are a 5.8-hectare “multi-phase commercial development, which contains retail establishments, restaurants, personal wellness and entertainment spaces, and an integrated transport terminal,” the company said.

The Garden Plaza mall, located in the development, has already attracted a SaveMore supermarket and numerous other establishments, the company said, as well as offering space for would-be entrepreneurs.

The minimum area of the property lots in Sta. Rosa Garden Villas is 88 square meters, with the two-story duplex homes having a standard floor area of 61 square meters, with provisions for adding a 27-square meter third floor.

With additional features at both properties such as wide roads, and highly-secure electrified perimeter security fencing, families are sure to find their ideal community to call home for years to come, the company added.