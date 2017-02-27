DDC Land’s Garden Plaza gains PEZA certification

Garden Plaza, a retail-commercial development by DDC Land within the developer’s Sta. Rosa Garden Villas township in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, has received Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) certification as a business process outsourcing (BPO) location, the company announced last week.

The company received the registration as an Information Technology Center on February 7, pursuant to the Presidential Proclamation No. 125 dated January 6, and signed by President Rodrigo Duterte, the company said.

“In this regard, DDC Land is complimented as part and parcel of the country’s economic miracle with its expansion of BPO industry providing call center accommodations,” DDC Land said in a statement.

“Due to geographic location, sourcing call center staff is made convenient with the proximity to the NCR region as well as the resident demographics in the Laguna area,” it added.

DDC Land also counts several Superbrands awards among its achievements including the “Philippines’ Choice” award, “Consumers’ Choice” award, Seal of Product Quality, and Gold Brand designation.

The Garden Plaza Mall and commercial space is part of DDC Land’s integrated 80-hectare Sta. Rosa Garden Villas development, which comprises a total of nearly 9,000 new houses as of January, the company said.

The Garden Plaza is a two-level mall situated in a 5.8-hectare multi-phase commercial development, with more than 8,800 square meters of space for retail, dining, personal wellness, and entertainment outlets. An integrated transport terminal is made available in a multi-purpose arena that serves as a park, a concert venue and open leisure area.

The newly registered BPO center space has been allotted a total of 2,881 square meters of space within the mall, the company said.

“Prestigious brands are now located in the Garden Plaza with banks, beauty and wellness salons, food and beverage outlets, animal salons, and more, it has a relaxing ambiance that will surely satisfy every mall constituent,” it added.

With its central location, the commercial development is attractive to business locators because of the foot traffic guaranteed by the proximity of a number of schools, DDC Land said.

DDC Land said that future expansion of the Garden Plaza development would include industrial and institutional facilities.

“This expansion includes office and residential buildings to open up new opportunities and markets for the businesses,” it added.