DDC targets SME market for Calabarzon townships

PROPERTY developer DDC Land is bullish on its prospects from what it calls the “niche market” of small and medium enterprise business owners, highlighting features of its townships in Cavite and Laguna specifically designed to appeal to SME entrepreneurs.

“Small and medium size entrepreneurs have sprouted developing in multiple categories be it for bakeries, salons, laundry, hardware, air-conditioning, residential interiors, metals and welding, rentals and travels, etc. These are the new heroes that are shaping the landscape moving the country towards nation building,” DDC Land said in a statement.

The developer also pointed out the benefits to local cities of providing places for entrepreneurs to live and do business. “Individually these entrepreneurs have raised the bar for consumerism providing the city with additional tax revenues and licenses,” DDC Land said.

“Team DDC Land has identified a niche market of able businessmen and women who refuse to be put on hold, they see opportunity in chaos and uncertainty, and challenge traditional economic growth prospects with a determination to succeed,” it added.

DDC’s two township projects have been planned with entrepreneurs in mind, the company said. The North Dasma Garden Villas, located in Dasmariñas, Cavite, is a 6.8-hectare development containing 127 building lots, is situated in an area with a concentration of commercial and industrial activity.

“The city of Dasmariñas is one of the fastest growing local government units in the province of Cavite. Numerous commercial establishments, which include major shopping malls, fast foods, groceries, convenient stores, restaurants and other service-oriented businesses, are mostly concentrated in the city center and the central business district. Industrial establishments are located in the outskirts of the city. It also has the greatest number of universities in the province,” DDC Land explained.

The township offers townhouses and duplexes on lots ranging in size from 70 square meters to 105 square meters, with floor areas of approximately 150 square meters.

The second development, the Sta. Rosa Garden Villas III, is located on an 80-hectare property in Sta. Rosa, Laguna. Among the salient features of the Sta. Rosa township are a 5.8-hectare “multi-phase commercial development, which contains retail establishments, restaurants, personal wellness and entertainment spaces, and an integrated transport terminal,” the company said.

The Garden Plaza mall, located in the development, has already attracted a SaveMore supermarket and numerous other establishments, the company said, as well as offering space for would-be entrepreneurs.

The minimum area of the property lots in Sta. Rosa Garden Villas is 88 square meters, with the two-story duplex homes having a standard floor area of 61 square meters, with provisions for adding a 27-square meter third floor.

“Team DDC Land has identified what its market needs,” the company stressed. “In the end it is all about the economically independent entrepreneur in a state of building his home in an environment suited to his business.”