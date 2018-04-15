De la Costa’s works collected in book set

The written works of renowned historian, writer and teacher Rev. Fr. Horacio de la Costa, S.J. are now gathered in the four-volume “Selected Writings of Horacio de la Costa, S.J.”

Compiled and edited by Roberto M. Paterno and published by the 2B3C Foundation, “Selected Writings” is called a must-have for followers of Jesuit scholarship and thought, and for history buffs.

The first volume, “Selected Writings of His Youth, 1927-1945,” deals with the early days of Horacio Villamayor de la Costa, from his humble beginnings in Quezon province’s Mauban town to his enrollment in the Ateneo de Manila at 11 years old.

There, he displayed his academic brilliance, graduating summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1935.

The second, “Selected Homilies and Religious Reflections,” highlights the Jesuit’s deep faith and spirituality. It details how he was called to enter the Society of Jesus’ Sacred Heart Novitiate upon his graduation from the Ateneo.

Twenty-five years after he was ordained at 30, Fr. de la Costa became the first Filipino provincial superior of the order and later served in Rome as the general assistant and consultor to Jesuit General Fr. Pedro Arrupe.

The third, “Selected Studies in Philippine Colonial History,” unravels our country’s past through the priest’s perspective. As one of the founders of the International Association of Historians of Asia, and a member of the Philippine Historical Association and the National Historical Society, Fr. de la Costa’s extensive accounts offer a holistic understanding of Philippine history.

And the fourth, “Selected Essays on the Filipino and His Problems Today,” allows readers to see how Fr. dela Costa shed light on the challenging social conditions and polarizing issues facing the country.

In one essay, titled “The Filipino: Identikit” (1975), the Jesuit explains how embracing our hybrid culture is essential to nation-building. Such wisdom is regarded as the lasting legacy entrusted to generations of Filipinos by what many see as one of the country’s most gifted minds.

“The Selected Writings of Horacio de la Costa, S.J.” is available at Tanging Yaman stores inside Ateneo de Manila University and on the fifth floor of SM Megamall’s Atrium. For inquiries, call (632) 426-5971 local 113.