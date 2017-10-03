De la Rosa agrees with survey showing only poor get killed in drug war

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa agreed with the results of a Social Weather Station (SWS) survey which said that only the poor got killed in the Philippine drug war.

“It’s true. There are more poor people who sell drugs than the rich,” de la Rosa said.

De la Rosa called on the public to understand the “drug pyramid” where the rich people were the drug lords, and down the line, the poor people were the street-level pushers.

“I guess it’s true that ‘three out of five’ figure. That’s about 65 percent or 70 percent. That’s true,” de la Rosa said.

De la Rosa said only a few rich people were involved in drugs. He said that would explain why most police operations were being conducted in poor neighborhoods.

De la Rosa clarified that the SWS survey was based on perception and that rich people also got killed in the drug war. He said drug war critics should analyze the data and not just criticize.

“Is Parojinog poor? Is Albuera Mayor Espinosa poor? Are they poor? They weren’t, right?” de la Rosa said.

Parojinog was Ozamiz City mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Sr. who, along with wife, Susan, and Misamis Occidental Board Member Octavio Parojinog Jr., were among those killed during a police drug raid in their residence in San Roque Lawis, Ozamiz City on July 29.

Espinosa was Albuera (Leyte) mayor Rolando Espinosa who was killed while in detention, along with fellow inmate, Raul Yap, in November 2016. The Albuera mayor was also linked to the illegal drug trade and allegedly had a black book containing the names of personalities involved. RJ CARBONELL