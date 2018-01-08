De la Rosa brushes off SWS survey ranking out of ‘Magic 12’

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa brushed off results of a recent Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey on senatorial candidates where he was ranked out of the “Magic 12.”

The outgoing PNP chief said in a press conference on Monday that he was not taking the survey seriously as it could still change over time.

De la Rosa, however, was ranked in the Top 20, with Sen. Grace Poe leading the pack.

“Sigurado ka ba na tuloy tuloy yan baka mamaya pagdating ng pagretire ko dyan wala na ako dyan, nasa 100 na ako so huwag tayo umasa dyan basta okay lang. Kung nandyan pasalamat tayo na kinoconsider tayo but I should not take it very seriously dahil baka mamaya I will be lured towards sabihin ko na papunta na ako doon,” he said.

(Are you sure that my ranking will continue. For all you know, I might be ranked 100 by the time I retire so let’s not pin all our hopes there. If I’m there, let’s be thankful that we are being considered but I should not take it very seriously because I might be lured and led to believe that it’s where I am headed.)

De la Rosa refused to comment on his chance of running for senator, saying he is focused on doing his job during his last three months as PNP chief.

“Kailangan mag-focus tayo sa trabaho dahil kapag sinabi mo na tatakbo ako, lahat ng decision-making ko dito ay may halong pamulitika na, sabihin nila politics na yung sa utak ni Bato kaya trabaho nyan puro na papogi, puro gusto tumakbo nyan. Wala na, sira na yung plano at diskarte mo kaya hindi ako mag-comment dyan,” he said.

(We have to focus on work because if you tell me to run, all my decision-making will now be mixed with politics. They will say that my mind is now filled with politics that’s why I want to look good. That ruins my plans so it’s better for me not to comment.)

Last May 2017, de la Rosa admitted that he was open to running in the next Senate elections but has no concrete plans.

De la Rosa is set to retire this January when he reaches the mandatory retirement age but President Rodrigo Duterte extended his term for the next three months. He is headed to the Bureau of Corrections after his retirement. ROY NARRA