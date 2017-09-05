De la Rosa calls on ‘Lord’ as witness against policy to kill drug suspects

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief Ronald de la Rosa turned emotional after a senator asked whether there was policy by police to kill drug suspects.

“I am grieving for the majority of my men na nakataya ang buhay nila tapos i-accuse n’yo kami ng polisya na ganun. Masakit. Masakit, your honor,” said a tearful de la Rosa in response to Sen. Risa Hontiveros’ query during a hearing on Tuesday by the committee on public order on the circumstances surrounding the controversial death of senior high school student, Kian de los Santos, in the hands of police.

( . . .who are putting their lives at risk and then you will accuse us of coming up with such policy. Painful. Its painful your honor.)

De la Rosa’s voice broke as he denied claims that there was an existing policy and even told Hontiveros that he was willing to vacate his post as head of the national police if she could prove that there was such a policy.

“Nandyan si Lord nakikita niya alam niya. (The Lord is there, he is watching, he knows). I’m willing to go back to Davao kung ma-prove mo yan your honor (if you could prove that your honor). Masama yan sabihin mo ganun, dapat (It’s bad of you to say that) you should be careful. You know me. You know me,” de la Rosa said.

Before this, Hotiveros asked the PNP chief to submit a report on those who were killed under the PNP’s “one time big time” drug operations.

De la Rosa then corrected Hotiveros, saying the PNP is no longer using the “one time big time” term that began with former Local Government Secretary Manuel Roxas 2nd. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA