De la Rosa to CBCP: Don’t go on fishing expedition for cops against killings

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa asked the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) not to go on a “fishing expedition” of policemen wanting to testify against extrajudicial killings.

Advertisements

“What is their basis for [policemen asking protection from Church]? I hope they won’t make a fishing expedition out of it,” de la Rosa said in an ambush interview on Tuesday.

De la Rosa advised CBCP not to “set an agenda” on policemen who wanted protection from the Church by “arousing other cops” to do the same. He said police testimonies on EJKs should be reserved in venues like the Senate.

“If it is true, present it to the Senate. No problem. Get an affidavit present in the Senate. Don’t make a fishing expedition out of this by saying ‘things like this’ to arouse other people to go there,” de la Rosa said.

De la Rosa said that the profile check of policemen wanting protection from CBCP was important. He said testimonies would lose credibility if the source was questionable.

“We are talking about testimonies. How would a testimony be credible if the source is questionable?” de la Rosa said.

De la Rosa made an example out of Police Officer 1 Vincent Tacorda, a resigned Catanduanes law enforcer, who recanted his testimony about his colleagues planting evidence on slain drug suspects.

“We should be truthful. As I have said, we are the ones affected. Don’t make fabricated lies. The truth is important,” de la Rosa said.

“The pill may be bitter. However, we can swallow the bitter pill if it is a true pill,” de la Rosa added.

De la Rosa said one of the repercussions of policemen wanting protection from the Church to testify against EJKS was that they could be considered as “Absent Without Official Leave (AWOL)”.

“If they would go [to the Church]to hide, and they are not reporting for duty, then they would be considered as AWOL,” de la Rosa said.