De la Rosa deputy ‘expected’ to be next police chief, says PNP spokesman

DEPUTY Director General Ramon Apolinario is “expected” to succeed Philippine National Police Chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa, a spokesman for the PNP said on Wednesday.

“Deputy Director Gen. Ramon Apolinario is expected. He is one of the President’s bets to become the next PNP chief,” PNP spokesperson Dionardo Carlos said in a radio interview, amid reports that de la Rosa’s deputy would succeed him.

Carlos reiterated, however, that there has been no official announcement and that the PNP was waiting for Malacanang.

“We are still waiting for an official announcement. I have to rely on an official document,” Carlos said.

During the start of President Rodrigo Duterte’s term, Apolinario was one of the top three candidates for PNP chief, along with de la Rosa.

De la Rosa, however, was President Rodrigo Duterte’s chief in Davao City when he was mayor.

Apolinario was from Class ’85, while de la Rosa was from Class ’86.

De la Rosa will retire in January 2018 when he reaches the mandatory age of retirement, at 56. RJ CARBONELL