De la Rosa elated over President’s ‘trust, confidence’ in extending term as PNP chief

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa was elated that his term was extended by President Rodrigo Duterte, he said on Wednesday morning.

“Masaya ako dahil andiyan pa rin yung trust and confidence ng Pangulo sa akin, patuloy pa rin tayo sa serbisyo sa ating bayan,” de la Rosa said in a radio interview.

He also said that he has yet to talk to the President as he only found out about his term extension on television.

Duterte announced his plan of extending de la Rosa’s term “a little bit longer” in his speech in Malacañang on Tuesday night.

He said the extension would give the PNP Chief more time for his reforms on various issues like scoundrels and police scalawags in the organization.

“The PNP [chief]now, who’s supposed to retire on the 24th of April, and because he enjoys my trust and confidence, I will extend his term for a little bit longer, for enough reforms to get hold,” Duterte said.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said de la Rosa’s term could be extended up to three more months.

De la Rosa said he would continue the “momentum” of eliminating crimes in the country until his term ends.

“The momentum is there, itutuloy-tuloy natin ang ating mga kampanya kontra kriminalidad, pipilitin nating matapos,” he said.

De la Rosa said if he would have it his way, he would leave his position because it felt “miserable” to be on the top.

However, de la Rosa said he would stay if Duterte asked him to.

De la Rosa was supposed to retire in January upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56 but Duterte extended his term until April 21.

After his tour of duty at the PNP, de la Rosa will head the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor). ROY NARRA