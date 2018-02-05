De la Rosa ‘hurt’ over Catholic Church ‘theatrics’ comment on Bible-carrying police in ‘Tokhang’

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa admitted on Monday that he was hurt by the Catholic Church statement likening the bringing of Bibles in its anti-drug operations to “theatrics,” saying it was the “worst comment from the religious sector.”

“I will bluntly tell them na ang sama ng tingin nila sa pulis. Theatrics? Ginagawa na nga namin ‘tong lahat para ipakita sa inyo na totoo itong ginawa at kami ay makadiyos. Baka sila ang theatrics,” de la Rosa said in a press briefing.

(I will bluntly tell them just how low they think of police. Theatrics? We are doing all these to show you that we believe in God. It must be they who are dabbling in theatrics.)

“Porket mga pulis, hindi kami karadapt dapat? Wow. Kayo lang ang banal? Porket kayo ang pari?” the PNP chief said.

(Just because we’re police, we do not deserve it? You are the only ones holy? Just because you are priests?)

“Sumama loob ko sa comment nila. Theatrics, the worst comment from a religious sector,” he said.

(I was hurt by their comments.)

Chief Supt. Reynaldo Biay of the Eastern Police District said bringing the Bible and rosary would convince a suspected drug personality to surrender to authorities.

However, Fr. Jerome Secillano, executive secretary of CBCP’s committee on public affairs, discouraged the bringing of the Bible in Tokhang operations as it was unnecessary and just mere “theatrics”.

“Tokhang”, a Cebuano term, is the anti-drug operation of the PNP to flush out suspected drug pushers and users by knocking on their doors and encouraging them to surrender.

It had been associated with extrajudicial killings in the past, prompting President Rodrigo Duterte to transfer stewardship of the campaign from the PNP to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

However, Duterte brought back the PNP at the end of 2017 but only in support of PDEA, which continues to be at the helm of his government’s anti-drug campaign.

De la Rosa encouraged the Tokhangers, or the group assigned to conduct Tokhang operations in a certain area, to bring the Bible or any props that could help in convincing suspected drug personalities to surrender to the authorities.

The PNP Chief had quarreled previously with the Roman Catholic Church over Operation Tokhang.

Despite their fight, de la Rosa still encouraged priests to join the Tokhang operations for transparency.

One of the changes in the implementation of Tokhang was that Tokhangers could only conduct operations from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Chief Inspector John Bulalacao, PNP Spokesperson, said there were no casualties recorded so far with the return of Tokhang. ROY NARRA