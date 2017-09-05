De la Rosa ‘mistah’ is new head of Marines

THE deputy commandant of the Philippine Marine Corps and a batchmate of Philippine National Police Chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa has been named the new head of the Marines.

Brig. Gen. Alvin Parreño will replace Maj. Gen. Emmanuel Salamat who will take on his new post as Northern Luzon commander.

Parreño is a member of the Philippine Military Academy “Sinagtala” class of 1986, to which de la Rosa belongs.

Prior to his designation as 31st commandant of the Philippine Marine Corps, Parreño led the marine rifle platoon during his days as a junior officer and became a combat leader in the Force Reconnaissance Battalion where he became commander.

From a full Colonel, Parreño was promoted to Brigadier General when he was assigned as the Commander of the Naval Reserve Command before being the Commander of the 1st Marine Brigade in 2016.

At 4 p.m. on Tuesday, a change of command ceremony will be held at the BNS Grandstand at the main headquarters of the Philippine Marines in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City.

The change of command will highlight the symbolic passing of standards and testimonial review and retreat. DEMPSEY REYES