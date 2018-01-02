De la Rosa orders arrest of gun-toting ‘tanods’

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa ordered on Tuesday the arrest of barangay tanods (village watchmen) carrying firearms illegally.

De la Rosa gave the order following a “mistaken identity” shooting on December 29 in Mandaluyong City where 10 policemen and several village watchmen killed two civilians inside a vehicle, which they thought the suspect in a separate crime incident on the same night had used to escape.

As it turned out, the vehicle was taking a badly injured woman from the same crime scene to a hospital. Also killed was the driver of the white Mitsubishi Adventure. Injured were two others. The real suspect, another village watchman, remains at large.

“First of all, these watchmen, they are not authorized to carry guns. Right now, I am giving instructions to all members of the PNP to arrest all armed village watchmen,” de la Rosa said in a press conference at Camp Crame, Quezon City.

“Magalit na kung magalit ‘yung mga mayor diyan na bossing ng mga tanod na ‘yan, wala akong pakialam,” he added.

(Let the mayors who act as bosses of these watchmen get mad if they want to, I don’t care).

He said that if a watchman has a permit to carry firearms outside of residence (PTCFOR), then it would be legal for the village official to use one.

“But if they do not have that (PTCFOR) and they will only invoke that they are village watchmen…that’s illegal so I am giving instructions to all chiefs of police to capture these watchmen carrying firearms, it’s illegal,” de la Rosa insisted.

The PNP chief also said that watchmen were only authorized to carry nightsticks while doing the rounds in their respective areas.

De la Rosa, however, cited the contributions by the watchmen in maintaining peace and order but said that if they would be the source of problem, they would not be tolerated, especially by the police.

“If they will be able to obtain a PTCFOR, then they cannot be charged with illegal possession of firearms and they will be charged with homicide if they will be the first ones to shoot,” de la Rosa said. DEMPSEY REYES