De la Rosa orders swift filing administrative case vs 5 policemen for immediate dismissal

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa ordered the swift processing of the administrative case filed against five policemen in Taguig City who were arrested for alleged extortion so that they could be dismissed from service immediately.

PO3 Simon P. Respicio, PO2 Jimmy Abadines, PO1 Randy Mangubat, PO1 Kervilyn Dugyawe, and PO1 Moli M. Esmail from the Southern Police District Special Operations Unit were (DSOU-SPD) caught extorting money inside the DSOU-SPD office from relatives of a suspect named Roselyn Genorga in exchange for her freedom.

“Sinabihan ko si SPD Director [Tomas Apolinario Jr.],siguruhin niyong limang pulis na yan ay nakakulong at nakainquest agad at patakbuhin niyo agad yung administrative case para mabilis ang pagtanggal sa serbisyo ng limang yan,” he said in a press briefing on Friday in Taguig City.

I told SPD Director [Tomas Apolinario Jr.] to make sure that the five policemen would be put in jail and would undergo inquest immediately, to hasten the filing and resolution of the administrative case so that they could be removed from the service immediately.)

“Napakawalang hiya ng mga pulis. Isipin mo, ang laki-laki ng sweldo nila. Ngayon, P25 thousand, kokotongan mo pa. Kung ako yun, baka maputulan ko pa ng leeg ang mga pulis na yun,” de la Rosa said.

(Shameless cops. Just think, their salaries are high. They’re earning P25,000 and their still extorting money. If it were up to me, I might even chop their heads off.)

De la Rosa also said the arrest of the five was a positive sign for the internal cleansing program of the PNP.

“It did not take the CITF (Counter- Intelligence Task Force) to do the entrapment operations. It took the personnel themselves in the SPD to undertake the entrapment operation,” he said.

De la Rose promised to intensify his campaign against police scalawags.

Based on PNP data, 352 policemen were dismissed from service for various offenses, including extortion, murder, and illegal drugs. ROY NARRA

Last Monday, he also ordered for the dismissal of a cop in Cebu for playing inside a casino.