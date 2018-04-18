De la Rosa: P37M in allowances for Special Action Force (SAF) troops released but probe continues

A PORTION of the P58.849 million in unreleased allowances to members of the elite force of the Philippine National Police (PNP) has been given to them, outgoing PNP chief Ronald “Bato” De la Rosa said but added that despite this, the investigation on the case and the people behind it would continue

In a testimonial dinner on Tuesday night, de la Rosa said that Senior. Supt. Andre Dizon, fomer SAF budget and fiscal officer, returned P37 million to current SAF Chief Police Director Noli Taliño.

“Dizon already returned it to Gen. Taliño and [the latter]already distributed the money that is about P37 million,” de la Rosa said in Filipino.

Taliño confirmed this, saying that P10 million was given to him on April 12 while the remaining P27 million was returned on April 16.

Some of the SAF troops received their allowances last April 16, Taliño said.

“Some of the SAF members already received their allowance. We started giving out last Monday,” Taliño said.

He also said that former SAF Director Benjamin Lusad claimed that the missing subsistence allowance was used for various SAF operations and activities.

De la Rosa, however, said that the complaint against Lusad “would stay” and the investigation to continue “ whether or not the money was returned.”

“Whether it was brought to them or not, this should be investigated,” de la Rosa said.

He also said that the PNP Directorate for Comptrollership, which is in charge of budgeting police funds, launched its own investigation on the case.

He said he would also order the PNP Internal Affairs Service to investigate the case.

Twelve SAF members filed a complaint against Lusad, Dizon, Senior Police Officer 2 Maila Bustamante, and Senior Police Officer 1 Jack James Irica before the Office of the Ombudsman on April 12 over the unreleased Daily Additional Subsistence Allowance (ASA) for 2016 and 2017.

The complainants said Lusad did not give their daily ASA, which is P30 a day or P900 a month, from July 2016 to January 18. Their allowance was only given for January 2016 and January to July 2017.

The four were already relieved from their posts effective April 17, Tuesday.

De la Rosa previously said the development of this case would fall into the hands of incoming PNP chief Oscar Albayalde, who will officially replace him on Thursday, April 19. ROY NARRA