De la Rosa: PNP won’t recommend martial law outside of Mindanao

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa said the PNP would not recommend martial law outside of Mindanao.

De la Rosa issued the statement on Tuesday following a series of arrests of suspected terrorists in and around Metro Manila, the latest of which was the capture of Abdul Nasser Lomondot and his wife Raisalam in Manila on March 3.

De la Rosa admitted to lapses in the security in Mindanao that may have allowed terrorists to escape to other areas but this should not be a basis for an extended martial law.

“Porke’t nakalusot sila sa Mindanao, ieextend na rin yung Martial Law nila? We cannot make excuses for our weaknesses,” he said.

(Just because they escaped Mindanao, does this mean we should extend Martial Law to other areas of the country?)

The Lomondots came to Manila last January as refugees after the Marawi siege ended in October.

Lomondot is an alleged Maute sub-leader who killed innocent Catholic individuals and harassed women and children hostages during the Marawi siege.

He is also said to be one of they key planners of the attack on Marantao, Lanao del Sur.

Before Lomondot, alleged Tunisian IS leader Fehmi Lassoued and his girlfriend were arrested in Ermita, Manila on February 16. Authorities confiscated a flag of IS in his apartment.

Lassoued later denied that he was part of the IS and said that he was forced by authorities to say he has links to the terrorist group.

Alleged Iranian bomb expert Taha Mohamed Al-Jabori was arrested in Pampanga on January 22 for overstaying in the country. The PNP said he has links to Palestenian fundamentalist group Hamas.

Al-Jabori will be deported for overstaying.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao on May 23, 2017 following a series of attacks staged by the IS-inspired Maute group that sought to establish a caliphate.

Congress initally extended martial law until the end of 2017 on Duterte’s request.

After declaring Marawi liberated from terrorists in October 2017, Duterte again sought a second extension of martial law until the end of 2018 to address the problem of the remaining terrorists in Mindanao. The Congress voted in favor for the extension.

The Marawi siege, which lasted for five months, is considered the largest single urban warfare in the Philippines in recent years, leaving more than 1,000 dead and destroying livelihood and infrastructure amounting to billions of pesos. ROY NARRA