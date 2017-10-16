De la Rosa ‘ready to retire’, ‘open to anything’ after

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa expressed on Monday his readiness to retire and said he was “open to anything” after.

Advertisements

“I am ready to retire,” de la Rosa said in a press conference at the Kamuning Bakery in Quezon City where he was a guest on its anniversary.

“Given the chance that I have to decide for myself, I’d rather [retire]. Because I’m tired. I want to rest,” de la Rosa said based on a transcript of the press conference released by the PNP Public Information Office.

However, the PNP chief clarified that if President Rodrigo Duterte wanted him to stay on to take up more work and to head more police operations, then he would stay.

“If he tells me to continue working while he is still the President, then I’m willing to work under him,” de la Rosa said.

When asked if he would run for senator after his retirement, de la Rosa said he was “open for anything”, although he was not “thinking about it yet”. He said his life was that of a “policeman”, not of a “politician”.

“If there’s definitely a chance in the current state of things, I’m open for anything. However, I’m not thinking about it now…I should just work first, then let’s see when I retire,” de la Rosa said.

De la Rosa admitted that he would get hurt, frustrated, and irritated sometimes when critics would lambast his performance as police chief, especially in the way he handled the war on drugs.

“I could endure [the criticisms]until my retirement. I will endure them until I reach my retirement. I hope I will end up in my retirement without heartaches,” de la Rosa said. RJ CARBONELL