De la Rosa warned against prison killings or face separate probe from UN-backed court

THE Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Thursday warned Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa against ordering the summary execution of drug lords inside the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) because such killings would likely “add to growing momentum inside the United Nations for a separate inquiry.”

The rights group reminded the new Corrections that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has begun a preliminary investigation on the drug war killings and “would likely consider any extension of that deadly campaign into Philippine prisons.”

“Any such killings will also likely add to growing momentum inside the United Nations for a separate inquiry,” the HRW said in a statement.

“These developments suggest that sooner or later, de la Rosa may be held to account for his ongoing role in the bloody campaign he continues to zealously endorse,” the rights group said.

After assuming office as the new BuCor chief, de la Rosa told jail guards not to hesitate killing drug lords and convicts.

“You’re afraid of drug lords? If they can kill you, you can also kill them because they’re in prison. You’re afraid of dying? I hate cowards,” de la Rosa said on Monday during his first flag ceremony at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

De la Rosa, who was Philippine National Police (PN) chief before taking on the BuCor, helped enforce President Rodrigo Duterte’s “war on drugs” from July 1, 2016 when Duterte assumed office until he retired from police service on April 19.

Numerous rights groups claimed that the campaign resulted in deaths of more than 12,000 suspected drug dealers and users in the hands of police and police-backed vigilantes,

In contrast, government and PNP data show that only 3,000 were killed in anti-illegal drug operations. GLEE JALEA