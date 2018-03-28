De la Rosa warns drug supplier with ‘two-letter, one-syllable name’ as campaign continues for Holy Week

THERE will be no breaks in the anti-drug operations for the Holy Week, according to Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald “Bato” De la Rosa.

De la Rosa said that policemen would be monitoring areas where most people would go for the long break since there were more chances that drug dealers would thrive here.

“We will continue our operations especially that people are on their party mode. There are chances that they will get drugs in order to maximize their enjoyment,” he said.

De la Rosa also said that bars in Bonifacio Global City would be monitored based on information that a supplier of ecstacy has returned to his operation.

He warned the supplier who, he said has a two-letter and one-syllable name, that he was being monitored.

“I know you and I will arrest you. We are already monitoring you,” de la Rosa said without identifying the person.

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Chief Oscar Albayalde echoed de la Rosa.

“Probably this [Good] Friday, we will [lessen the operations]but just the same, if there will be someone who will ask for help, we will be there,” he said.

According to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), 123,648 drug personalities were arrested in 91,704 anti-drug operations since July 1, 2016 until March 20.

A total of 4,075 drug personalities were killed in anti-drug operations in the same period. ROY NARRA