De la Rosa ‘wins some, loses some’ as he turns over PNP reins to Albayalde

THERE will be no riding off into the sunset for outgoing Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa when he turns over the reins to his successor Oscar Albayalde on Thursday.

Rather, de la Rosa said that after the change of command ceremony, “I will just go out of the Camp Crame gate, hail a taxi, and go to the airport straight to Davao.”

“Tomorrow [Thursday], I don’t have anywhere here to sleep or a car to ride to because Albayalde will have them all. After the turnover tomorrow, I will just go out of the Camp Crame gate, hail a taxi, and go to the airport straight to Davao,” de la Rosa said in an interview with GMA News TV’s News 2 Go on Wednesday.

He said, however, that he was also looking forward to spending “quality time” with his family after 36 years in the service.

“After 36 long years, I can finally give them quality time. I want to have a vacation trip somewhere but my daughters have their own boyfriends now,” de la Rosa said.

De la Rosa was supposed to leave his post last January 21 after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56 but President Rodrigo Duterte extended his term to April 21.

Governor or senator?

De la Rosa also said he may run either as governor or senator in the 2019 elections.

He said that he talked to Duterte if he has any political plans for him.

“I asked the President yesterday (Tuesday) on where is he really going to put me — senator or governor? He said I should observe first but for the meantime, I have to help my province, Davao del Sur,” he said.

“You need to help that province and improve it,” de la Rosa quoted Duterte as saying.

In previous statements, de la Rosa denied plans to run for the Senate but said that he was still open to the possibility.

He also reiterated that it was up to Duterte to decide in what way he could serve the administration.

De la Rosa also previously said in another TV interview that if he was going to be a candidate in the 2019 elections, he would prefer to run as a village chief in his hometown in Barangay Bato, Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur.

In a survey by independent polling firm Laylo Research Strategies from November 11 to 19, 2017, De la Rosa placed 12th among senatorial candidates.

But before this, de la Rosa will serve as the next chief of the Bureau Correction (BuCor), which he said would be much easier than when he was PNP chief.

ROY NARRA



