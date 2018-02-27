De la Rosa worried over sister, bodyguards injected with Dengvaxia  

FOR the first time since the controversy on anti-dengue vaccine, Dengvaxia broke out, Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa revealed that his own sister and bodyguards also received the drug that was supposed to protect them against the mosquito-borne illness.

He said his young sister, a deaf mute, was injected with Dengvaxia the same time that policemen received the vaccine in November 2017.

De la Rosa said, after her vaccination, his sister started to get sickly although it has yet to be determined whether it was a side effect of Dengvaxia.

“Yung kapatid ko na babae, laging nagkakasakit kaya laging binabantayan na baka effect na yan pero hindi tayo scientist na makaprove na related ito doon,” he said.

(My sister has been sickly that’s why we’ve been monitoring her condition because it could be an effect of Dengvaxia but I’m not a scientist so there’s no way to prove that there is a relation.)

He said even members of his security team were also being monitored.

“Yung security ko, binabantayan na rin. Baka biglang magtumbahan, wala na akong security,” de la Rosa said.

(I am also monitoring my security. They might suddenly fall sick then I will have no more security.)

De la Rosa said he ordered the director of PNP Health Service to look out for the 14,000 policemen who were injected with Dengvaxia in November 2017 during an anniversary celebration.

The University of the Philippines – Philippine General Hospital Dengue Investigative Task Force said that three of the 14 children who died received the Dengvaxia vaccine although it has not determined clearly that the anti-vaccine was the direct cause of their death.

The Department of Health (DoH) suspended its immunization program after Sanofi Pasteur, the French pharmaceutical giant that manufactures the vaccine, disclosed that first-time dengue patients were at risk if recipients who have not been infected with dengue faced that only those who had dengue before are the only ones who should receive the vaccine.

If the recipient of the vaccine did not experience dengue before, there are possibilities the recipient may develop a severe dengue.

Lawmakers are currently conducting an investigation regarding the controversial vaccine program. ROY NARRA