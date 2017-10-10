De Lima allies in Senate saddened by SC ruling but believe fight not over

SOME members of the Senate minority bloc were saddened by the decision of the Supreme Court to junk Sen. Leila de Lima’s petition to dismiss the illegal drugs charges against her but expressed firm belief that the fight was not over.

Advertisements

Minority leader Franklin Drilon said the while he disagreed with the decision of the high tribunal, as a lawyer and the former secretary of justice he has to respect it.

“I assume Sen. De Lima will file a motion for reconsideration and I hope the SC can take a close second look at the decision,” Drilon added.

He said the decision of the court could still be reversed if the camp of de Lima could convince two of the nine justices who voted to dismiss her petition.

Asked if the decision could be considered as a dead-end for de Lima, Drilon said: “No. In fact, he can file a motion for reconsideration. Maybe some of the justices should inhibit.”

The Supreme Court decision, Drilon said, would also not stop the minority bloc from asking the court to allow de Lima to attend to her legislative duties, including participation in the deliberations of crucial legislation, pending the resolution of the charges levelled against her.

“We will not give up. We will keep on requesting. We are not asking for Sen. De Lima to be released, what we are just asking is to allow her to perform her duties as a senator,” Drilon said.

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd, for his part, said the Senate leadership respected the decision, noting that the tribunal knew the case better than the senators.

“They’ve studied the case thoroughly than us here. Anyway, may second review pa siya (She still has a second review. The court itself is hearing her case,” he said in a text message.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros also lamented the development on her colleague’s case but assured de Lima that she and the other senators would continue to fight for her freedom.

She maintained that de Lima’s detention was based merely on fake and baseless charges.

Hontiveros also appealed to the public who treasured democracy and human rights to continue supporting de Lima and help her fight for truth and justice.