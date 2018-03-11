De Lima allowed medical furlough

Sen. Leila de Lima has been granted a one-day medical furlough to undergo a CT (computed tomography) scan of an apparent “mass” on her liver.

Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Judge Amelia Fabros-Corpuz on March 6 granted the “very urgent motion for medical furlough” filed on February 22 by de Lima’s lawyers.

“Finding the very urgent motion for medical furlough to be meritorious, the same is hereby granted on a one day medical furlough,” Corpuz said in her decision.

Corpuz also ordered Police Senior Supt. Belli Tamayo, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group regional chief, to provide adequate security to de Lima “as she undergoes CT scan 256 slices at the Philippine Heart Center, to forestall any possibility of escape and to immediately bring her back to jail for detention.”

“It should be noted that all corresponding expenses shall be borne by accused Leila de Lima,” the judge added.

De Lima will have her CT scan at the Philippine Heart Center because the PNP General Hospital has no available CT scan machine to further examine a mass that was detected in her liver.

She is detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center on drug charges.

The National Kidney Institute (NKI) has submitted a certification that their CT scan “is out of order.”

Ferdia Maglalang, the senator’s media officer, said the CT scan will be done “early next week.”

Following a routine and periodic medical examination on February 15 at the PNP General Hospital, De Lima’s doctor, Errol Rhett Santelices, recommended that she “immediately undergo further examination, particularly CT scan of the liver following the finding of an impression of a liver mass.”